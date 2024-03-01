Basement Fire On SCSU Campus

Article by Winston Johnson.

A fire broke out on February 25 at Garvey Commons on the St. Cloud State University campus.

According to the St. Cloud Fire Department’s Incident Report, the fire started in the basement of Garvey Commons (577th First Ave. S) at approx. 12:21 p.m. The building was evacuated as alarms began to sound.

The report states the fire was controlled by the fire sprinkler system activation of two sprinkler heads and contained to the room of origin. Upon arrival, the fire crew shut off the sprinkler system and removed burned materials from the building.

No firefighters or community members were injured during the incident. Garvey Commons was reopened to the public later in the day for their 4:30 p.m. dinner service.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.