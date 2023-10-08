A Disappointing End to an Intense Opening Night

Article Written by Samantha Roering. Photo by Samantha Roering.

Fans gathered in the Herb Brooks Center on Saturday night in anticipation of a new season of men’s hockey. They were loud, energized, and ready to cheer their team on in the opening night of the season.

“It was awesome. Unreal atmosphere. I think it gave our bench a lot of energy,” SCSU’s captain, Dylan Anhorn, said of the crowd.

The team saw several changes in the offseason, including the departures of key talent. It’ll be hard to replace their production on the ice, with many needing to step up into elevated roles. Luckily, SCSU has some youth waiting in the wings, ready to contribute at the NCAA level.

Barrett Hall, a freshman from Apple Valley, Minnesota, waited only 3 minutes before making an impact.

His power-play goal, assisted by Veeti Miettinen and Dylan Anhorn, got the Huskies on the board first.

However, St. Thomas didn’t wait long to counter, with Jake Braccini tying it up less than two minutes later.

That’s how most of the game was played, as a back-and-forth battle, where special teams factored in immensely.

All 4 of SCSU’s goals came from the power play, where they capitalized on 4 of 6 opportunities with the extra man.

In his first game since a lower-body injury caused him to end the previous season early, Dylan Anhorn found the scoresheet and was a big part of the team’s scoring chances. He had a goal and an assist in his return.

Anhorn also had a role in the penalty problem that night. He took three minor penalties for six penalty minutes.

Overall, the team ended up with 17 penalty minutes on the night, including a five-minute major, part of it played on a 5-on-3 disadvantage.