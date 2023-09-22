Meet the Fresh Faces Joining SCSU’s Men’s Hockey Program

Article Written by Samantha Roering. Photos by Samantha Roering.

The clock is ticking down as the start of the 2023-2024 men’s hockey season approaches. With a new season set to kick off Oct 7 at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, there are also some new members to the SCSU men’s hockey team.

From competing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SHJL) to even representing their country in the IIHF World Juniors tournament, the 2023-2024 Men’s Hockey freshman class kept busy last season. With eight fresh faces on the team, let’s look at who they are and where they were last year.

Headlining the class is Warren Clark. The 19-year-old from Riverside, Ontario, spent his 2022-2023 season in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) playing for the Steinbach Pistons. The right-shot defenseman was a contributor to the championship-winning team. In 55 regular season games, he led the Steinbach Pistons defensemen in points, collecting 38 total points, consisting of 6 goals and 32 assists.

In the postseason, his success only continued. In 18 playoff games, he scored 8 points from 1 goal and 7 assists. He was reliable in big moments, as his postseason goal came as the game-winning goal in the final game of the Divisional Semifinals.

Following his successful rookie season, Clark got drafted in the 6th round, #179 overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His smooth skating, size, and hockey sense could impact the Huskies this season.

Clark isn’t the only incoming freshman who just had a championship season. Tynan Ewart, a left-shot defenseman from Duncan, BC, spent his third season with the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL, where the team won the Canterra Seeds Cup.

In his third season with the club, Ewart even got the opportunity to be an alternate captain. In his 55 games played, he not only led the defensemen on his team in points with 56, but he had the most points of all defensemen in the league. This success led to Ewart being named the SJHL’s Defensemen of the Year.

In the postseason, Ewart played 13 games and picked up 14 points, averaging 1.08 points per game. He was third overall in postseason assists with 12 and led all defensemen in the category. Ewart’s ability to score points while still thriving defensively will be fun to watch here at SCSU as he joins an already deeply talented defensive core.