ANAD NEDA Week on SCSU

Written by Chandra Colvin. Photo provided by KC Corte

National Eating Disorder Awareness Week (NEDA) is Feb. 26 to March 4., 2024. It aims to bring awareness to the seriousness of eating disorders across the United States, particularly in young girls and women.

St. Cloud State University’s Delta Phi Epsilon (DPHIE) will be holding an event each day on campus from Feb. 26 to March. 1 to help in spreading awareness and shed light on the stigmas surrounding eating disorders. They also aim to promote body positivity through planned activities and collaborations with other on-campus offices and organizations.

On Monday, the week will start with a kick-off event where participants will wear purple to showcase supporting eating disorder awareness DPHIE will be tabling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Atwood near Chick-fil-A. Individuals can learn more about NEDA and find resource pamphlets as well as additional information about the cause.

On Tuesday from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Atwood Lounge, DPHIE and other volunteers from Greek Life will be holding a NEDA-themed-bracelet making activity.

With the collaboration of the Women’s Center on Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m., there will be an informational talk to learn more about eating disorders and the resources that individuals can access. It’s aimed to be educational with anyone interested invited to join.

Throughout the week, DPHIE will be fundraising for the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, also known as, ANAD. ANAD is a nonprofit organization based in the U.S. that offers free, peer support services to anyone who is struggling with an eating disorder regardless of one’s age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or background. Resource pamphlets will be available at events for anyone needing additional information.

One fundraising event will be in collaboration with SCSU’s Drag Troupe. A free performance will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Atwood Theater. A silent auction of locally donated baskets from several St. Cloud community businesses and organizations will be held outside of the theater. Other baskets have been donated from fellow Greek life organizations as well as on-campus offices. Any tips from the performance itself will also be donated to ANAD.

The final event of the week is a Body Positivity March down to the SCSU Planetarium for a tour of the night sky. This event requires a $5 donation and has limited spots for viewing. There will be two marches, one starting at 1 p.m. and another at 2 p.m. DPHIE encourages attendees to wear something that they feel confident wearing.

The importance of NEDA and ANAD is something that KC Corte, President of DPHIE, emphasizes. The U.S., as a nation, recognizes NEDA, and DPHIE wants to help amplify those voices of wanting to spread awareness on SCSU’s campus. Not only is it an important cause, but it is something that the members of DPHIE find important as well. Members have planned for months and look forward to engagement at events. They want to spread a positive message and hope that it may impact or help at least one person.

“Any effort is still better than nothing,” Corte said in regards to spreading awareness.

Individuals can find NEDA event pages on HuskiesConnect. DPHIE asks that people RSVP to the Body Positivity March.

ANAD’s Website can be found here for additional information and resources: https://anad.org/

Other resources regarding eating disorders can be found here: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/