DREAM Is Now On Campus

Article Written by Emily McTarsney. Photo by Emily McTarsney.

This year, SCSU switched from a program called Beyond the Label to DREAM, because it is more inclusive to students who don’t use SCSU accessibility services. It also emphasizes student leadership and educating all students about topics relevant to disability and access. DREAM is an acronym that stands for Disability Rights, Education, Activism, and Mentoring. The DREAM program is funded by a grant from the U.S Department of Education that was given to the Institute on Community Integration at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Having an organization dedicated to helping every student feel welcome and understood on campus is very important. The advisor for DREAM at SCSU, Michelle Ziebarth said “There often are not many college organizations that focus on students who have disabilities. We want to create a safe space for students who have disabilities and allies.”

Both students and professors who are involved are passionate about DREAM’s purpose. Hannah Potts, a student representative for DREAM at SCSU said “I’m excited to present the informational PowerPoints for the meetings. I’m also looking forward to being an activist for this community.”

DREAM has monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of every month from 3-4:30 p.m. In these meetings, the leadership will take a vote on what events to do, and plan panels on campus events and other community-building events. They will discuss relevant issues that impact students who have disabilities. Everyone is welcome to come. Contact SAS@stcloud.state for more information.