Halloween Round Up: Events around SCSU

Article written by Emma Bast. Photo by Emma Bast.

With spooky season in full swing, St. Cloud State students have a wide variety of events where they can enjoy costumes, events, and scares both on and off campus.

Tuesday, Oct 24

The TKE House will be holding a Haunted House. The Haunted House will be open from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Hospital. Additional information can be found at here. The TKE Haunted House, at 702 7th Ave S, will also be open Oct 26, 6-10 p.m. and Oct 31, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 25

Husky ESports is getting their Halloween spirit on with horror games at EEK Sports night from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Players must RSVP to play, which can be done at HuskiesConnect. Players can choose from Deceit and Dead by Daylight to play the horror classics. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest to see who can win a prize.

Thursday, Oct 26

SCSU’s Wind Ensemble is having a family friendly event from 5:30-7 p.m. The Halloween Spooktacular Kid’s Concert and Festival will be in Ritsche Auditorium in Steward Hall. Kids can come in costume to trick or treat in Steward Hall. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to attend. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here. For more information about volunteering contact Dr. Catharine Bushman.

In Lawrence Hall, there will be a Halloween Bash Costume Contest. Students can join the Department of Residential Life and The Honors College for pizza, prizes, games and more. Students are encouraged to dress up and compete in the costume contest. The event runs from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The Art Student Union is hosting a Halloween party. The event will be held at Kiehle Visual Arts Center in room G10 for 6:30- 8:30 p.m. There will be snacks, a craft, costume contest and a scary movie.

Students can ride to Molitor’s Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Buses will be bringing students to and from the Haunted Acres every half hour. Every SCSU student can bring up to two guests. Those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian. Tickets need to be purchased at the Atwood Ticket Desk for $10 each. There is a maximum of 250 tickets available.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Center for International Students (CIS) is having Halloween Bingo from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Lawrence Hall. Costumes are encouraged and players can win swag.

Monday, Oct 30

The Into the Wild Society (ITWS) will have a D.I.Y. Trick or Treat from 1-2 p.m. in room 287 of the Wick Science Building. Craft supplies will be available to make masks, buttons, magnets, and treat bags.

Tuesday, Oct 31

Garvey Commons will be a battle ground as chefs compete this Halloween season. Battle of the Chefs: Halloween Desserts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have the SCSU community voting for their favorite sweet treat from each chef. Lunch cost $13.

The Resource Fair and Healthy Huskies are partnering to bring a Halloween twist to their event. In the Atwood Ballroom from 12-3 p.m., the Resource Fair will offer information about health, wellness, accessibility, veteran’s, academic resources and more. While in the main lounge from 2-3:30 p.m., Paws and Relax will be occurring. Attendees in both events can paint pumpkins, get hot chocolate, enter to win prizes, and dress up. They ask that costumes be culturally sensitive.