Mass Comm Hosts Inaugural Fall Fest

In the UTVS studio area of Stewart Hall, an inaugural Mass Communication Fall Fest took place last week on October 20. Set up adjacent to backdrops and broadcasting cameras, several impressive companies were present, eager to recruit students from St. Cloud State University.

Julie Pitzer, Chair of the Mass Communication department, emphasized, “The purpose of the first annual Fall Fest is to build community. We have companies here such as NPR, Gray Television, St. Cloud LIVE, and Blackcat Digital.” With this diverse lineup, it was evident that this event held great promise for students. Following the fest, a dessert social, as Julie enthusiastically pointed out, facilitated valuable connections between companies and students.

One of the companies available to interview with the University Chronicle was Hubbard Broadcasting. The employee representing Hubbard was Michael Hammond, he mentioned meeting “lots of students” and expressed his satisfaction with the event’s more tailored job fair experience – when comparison to larger employment fairs. Additionally, he commended St. Cloud State University, referring to it as “one of the best programs in the country.”

UTVS, also known as the University Television Station, commenced operations in 1978. According to their website, “the station continues to provide programming to over 33,000 households in the St. Cloud, MN and surrounding areas via Spectrum Channel 180. In 2013, UTVS transitioned from standard definition to high definition, enhancing the educational experience for students and providing a higher quality product for the audience” (UTVS 2023). This progress underscores why the program is renowned, and events like this employment fest are poised to make a significant impact.

Speaking with students like Brett Pettit, the significance of this festival became clear. Brett, a senior, is still deliberating on which company he might ultimately work for. This is not to say he isn’t occupied; he actively collaborates with the school’s Athletics and Esports program to meet their broadcasting needs. He hailed this event as “a great opportunity to connect with employers in the industry. [There are] many employers I admire, and this allowed me to engage with them.” Admiration in the broadcasting sector carries substantial weight. It’s an industry where equipment is valued in the tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars, and only a select few are properly trained to operate such equipment.

In totality, this was an exceptionally successful inaugural event, which is not surprising given the impressive UTVS and Mass Communication leadership at St. Cloud State University. Our school stands as a hub of broadcasting talent, and it’s easy to envision Mass Communication Fall Fests extending far into the future.