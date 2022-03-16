Target raises minimum wage to $24

Target now hiring at rates up to $24 an hour. Photo credit Danielle Remme

Article written by Danielle Remme

Looking for a new gig? You may want to consider sending Target an application. The Minneapolis based company has announced they will be increasing pay anywhere from $15-$24, depending on market size.

This is part of Targets new plan to spend an additional $300 million to improve the lives of its team members, also including expansion of health care coverage and enhanced benefit packages for employees.

Target employee, Ben Henchis, is delighted by the increase. “It incentivizes staff to not only stay with the company, but to work harder and potentially grow within”, he says. Henchis has been a team member at Target for three years and plans to eventually go from working in store to making the leap to corporate. He says “Target has always done a great job at making their employees feel valued. We feel like family.”

“Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year. We continuously listen to our team members to understand what’s most important to them, then use the feedback to make investments that meet their needs across different career and life stages,” Target’s chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer, said in a statement.

Target wants to make their employees feel valued and overall better off in their careers with Target.