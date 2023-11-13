How Huskies Hack: SCSU Hackathon 2023

The team stayed sharp when faced with challenges during the crunch time period. The team did not back down in the face of adversity. Gabrielson explained the secret to how they accomplished this.

“When faced with challenges individually, we would often team up together to share information and then obtain it through talking to our mentors present during the whole project. Putting together an example of what we wanted to do was super impressive to me,” Gabreilson said.

Team 9 said they would return next year with more experience and a better teamwork dynamic to take home the prize next time.

“Working with this team was fun, along with getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses while working towards a bigger goal. With experience, I only know we will get better!” Pullen said.

After all teams had presented, the Judges deliberated for about half an hour before returning with their verdict.

The winner of the most creative award was Team 2, who created a self-made driving game in VR. The winner of the People Choice Aware was Team 10, also known as the Bees, who made a honeypot targeting malicious hackers. The judge’s choice award was to Team 5, who did a project on web scraping. The overall winner was Team 6 for their new genius deck learning tool. Team 6 took home over 290 dollars in gift cards!

The staff that ran the event closed by saying that they were very proud of the students who attended and that in the future, they only hope to grow this event so that more students can get together and hack to their heart’s content.