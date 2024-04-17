Understanding Student Needs: The Hope Center Student Needs Survey

Check your student email for a link to the Hope Center Student Needs Survey.

What is The Hope Center Student Needs Survey?

The Student Needs Survey is a nationally recognized assessment of students’ basic needs across college campuses. By participating in this survey, students contribute to a deeper understanding of the prevalence and types of needs among their peers. This data will be instrumental in advocating for students and enhancing the services and support offered by St. Cloud State University.

The survey is open for participation from April 1st, 2024, to April 30th, 2024. All enrolled undergraduate and graduate students aged 18 and above are eligible to take part. Please note that students under 18 years of age are not eligible due to research protections.

If you have any questions or need further information about St. Cloud State University’s participation in the Student Needs Survey, please contact Assistant Dean of Students Rebecca Peine at rebecca.peine@stcloudstate.edu.

Complete the survey and win incentives and get a chance to win a $100 husky bookstore gift card!