Swinging into Summer

Article by Mykaela Kappes Photo by Swing House Golf Sims

Looking for something fun to do to blow off steam from finals? Head over to Swing House Golf Sims, located right in Sartell, MN. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to try something new, this high-tech golf experience is perfect for students in need of a study break.

Opened in December 2024 by co-owners Derek Strom and Sion Owen, Swing House brings year-round golf indoors with its fully automated, book-it-yourself golf simulator bays. Using the Trackman App or the Swing House website, customers can easily reserve a time and receive personalized access codes to enter the facility and their reserved bay. The best part? You can book any time—whether it’s 1 p.m. or 1 a.m.—making it a convenient option for late-night swings after a long day of studying.

Golfers can reserve hour-long sessions up to a week in advance. For those looking for more flexibility, monthly memberships are also available, offering perks like better scheduling access.

Don’t have clubs? No problem. Swing House provides free club rentals for both men and women. Golf balls are included as well, and everything is designed to ensure a clean, stress-free experience. Food and drinks are welcome in the bays, and each station includes a mini fridge stocked with cold water to keep players refreshed.

Whether you’re looking to practice your swing or just have fun with friends, Swing House is the perfect place to relax and recharge. So next time finals have you feeling overwhelmed, consider trading your textbooks for tee shots—it might be just what you need.