Huskies Seniors Looking to Extend Season 

Article by Noah Grant. Photo By St. Cloud State Athletics Department/Nathaly Delgado.

The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team is headed to the postseason after locking up a playoff spot this past weekend. The Huskies are looking for their second conference championship in three years, and they have reason to be optimistic heading in.

St. Cloud’s lineup has been solid all year long, led by a pair of seniors, first baseman Ethan Navratil and catcher Blaine Guthrie. With their college careers nearing a close, both players took some time to reflect on their journey through the Huskies program.

“It’s been crazy, I mean it feels like yesterday I just came into St. Cloud,” said Navratil, who is also the team captain. “Four years goes by so quick, and I’ve played with so many guys and made so many friends, it’s been amazing.”

While Navratil has been a staple in the Huskies batting order since his freshman year, Guthrie is in just his second year with the team after transferring. Both players, however, can appreciate the environment around the Huskies program.

“I think every year there’s always a good group of guys who come in,” Guthrie said. “It’s just kind of that culture every year of [being] accepting. Really good culture.”

“I’m grateful for my time here, and all the people I’ve played with and worked with,” said Navratil.

While it’s been an impressive career for both Guthrie and Navratil, it’s not done yet and they’ve got their sights set on the ultimate goal.

“Win the tourney, make the regional, win the regional,” said Navratil. “Anything can happen once you get to playoffs, I mean, we have an amazing team. We have the guys to make a run like that.”

The NSIC Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, May 7, when the Huskies take on the University of Sioux Falls Cougars at noon.