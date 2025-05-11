A New Chapter: Reflections on Graduation and Completing College

Article by Christina Moonsamy. Photo by Christina Moonsamy

As the semester draws to a close, students across campus prepare to don their caps and gowns, marking the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Graduation is more than a ceremony; it celebrates years of dedication, growth, and perseverance.

Completing college is a significant achievement that reflects not just academic success but personal evolution. Each late night studying, every challenging project, and all the friendships formed along the way have contributed to shaping who we are today. College is where we learned to think critically, advocate for ourselves, and envision the future we want to build.

For many, this moment comes with a mixture of emotions — pride, excitement, nervousness, and even sadness. Saying goodbye to professors, classmates, and the familiar campus environment can be bittersweet.

“College has been an amazing experience, and it’s bittersweet now that it’s time to cross the finish line into the real world,”

said Jameela Mufaro, one of the students graduating this May 2025.

Yet, this transition also symbolizes limitless opportunity. Whether continuing education, entering the workforce, or taking time to explore, graduates leave with the skills and resilience needed to adapt and thrive.

The Class of 2025 at St Cloud State University have faced unique challenges, from navigating a rapidly changing world to redefining what success looks like. We have proven that flexibility and determination can overcome obstacles. As we step forward, we carry these lessons with us, ready to leave our mark wherever we go.

Graduation is not just an end — it is a promise to ourselves to keep striving, keep learning, and keep dreaming. As we move into the next phase of our lives, we can be proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what lies ahead. Congratulations, graduates — the future is yours to create.