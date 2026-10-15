A Spooky Night at Huskies Cinema: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Story by Sangita Akter. Photo from Huskies Connect.

Huskies Cinema presented “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at Atwood Theatre on Thursday, October 8. The movie brought together Halloween and Christmas in a story filled with unusual characters, music, and humor.

The movie follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who has grown tired of celebrating the same holiday every year. After discovering Christmas Town, Jack becomes fascinated by its bright colors, decorations and cheerful atmosphere. He decides to bring

Christmas to his own town but things didn’t go quite as planned.

One of the most interesting parts of the movie is how it combines two completely different holidays. Halloween Town is filled with dark colors, strange characters and spooky buildings while Christmas Town is bright and full of excitement. The contrast between these two places makes the movie visually interesting and gives it a style that is easy to recognize.

Although the movie was released more than 30 years ago, its stop-motion animation still stands out. The characters have unusual appearances and the detailed sets give the film a look that is different from modern animated movies. The animation may feel unusual to someone watching it for the first time but that is also part of what makes it memorable.

The music is another important part of the film. Songs such as “This Is Halloween” and “What’s This?” help tell the story while showing Jack’s excitement and confusion. The songs fit naturally into the movie and make several scenes more entertaining.

Behind its unusual characters and dark humor, the film also has a simple message. Jack becomes so interested in Christmas that he forgets what makes Halloween special. His attempt to take over another holiday creates problems for both towns. The story shows how trying to become something different can sometimes make people overlook what they already have.

What I find interesting about “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is that it does not feel like a traditional Halloween or Christmas movie. It has elements of both, but it also tells a story about curiosity, identity and accepting who you are.

At just one hour and 16 minutes, the film tells its story without taking too much time. Overall, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is an enjoyable film that works well during the fall season. It is not a typical holiday movie and that is probably its biggest strength. For anyone who enjoys animation or something a little unusual, it is a film worth seeing.