Strikes, Spares and Empty Lanes: Inside Atwood’s Bowling and Games Night

Story and Photo by Kamolgandha Dutta.

The Underground in Atwood Memorial Center was the place to be on Tuesday, October 6, as St. Cloud State University hosted Bowling and Games Night. The event ran from 6 to 8 p.m. and gave students a chance to unwind in the middle of the week and take a break from their usual school routine.

Bowling was the main attraction of the night. Students could grab a ball, pick a lane and play a few rounds with friends. For those who wanted something different, other games were set up around the room, so there was something for everyone, whether they wanted a competitive match or just a casual way to pass the time.

The space itself added to the fun. With its bright lights, comfortable seating, and Husky pride on the walls, the Underground felt like a laid-back place to hang out after a long day of classes.

Turnout was small, and the room stayed quiet for much of the night. With only a few people there, students did not have to wait for a lane and could play at their own pace.

In a way, the small crowd made the evening more relaxed. No one needed to be a skilled bowler or worry about an audience. Every roll, good or bad, was just part of the fun.

The timing may help explain the low attendance. The event came just days after Homecoming week, and many students were likely catching up on rest and coursework as midterms approach. Others may simply not know the Underground exists, even though they walk through Atwood regularly.

Bowling and Games Night was a Huskies event open to St. Cloud State students. It was free with a valid student ID, making it an easy and affordable way to spend the evening.

For anyone looking for a break from studying, the Underground is just a flight of stairs away. The next time there is a games night in Atwood, it may be worth stopping by. There will likely be plenty of room.