A Feeling of Hope – A Review on the Latest Superman

Article by Olivia Simonson

Over the summer, James Gunn’s Superman was released in theaters to astounding audience approval. This movie marks the start of Gunn’s DC reboot, dubbed “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” The movie was shown by the Husky Events and Activities Team (HEAT) in Atwood from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20.

As DC fans know, the past attempts at rendering the original comics have fallen short, especially with the last Snyder movie that tanked the franchise to a new low. With Gunn stepping in as the new director, he was left with a daunting task – to bring back the adoration around these characters and their stories.

The movie received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from audiences, highlighting how this movie puts the hero’s kind and compassionate nature on display.

While past superman movies have focused on the Kryptonian’s origin, this story takes place three months after Superman (David Corenswet) announces himself to the world. While most praise and love Superman for his heroics, some would rather see the beloved hero crash and burn – like the movie’s villain, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

One thing that fans praised this movie for was the characters. This movie captures the comic book feeling of Superman as a character. Corenswet plays Clark Kent as this dorky, down-to-earth boy from Kansas who is socially awkward and then contrasts it with Superman’s confident persona. He really is the standout character in this movie, and audiences loved it.

Beyond our main characters, the characterization of Ma and Pa, Mr. Terrific, and Jimmy Olson is done very well. Ma and Pa show why Clark Kent is so human, Mr. Terrific helps the audience see how Superman interacts with other heroes, and Jimmy Olson is characterized in a humorous way that helps further the story. These characters are not just used as plot devices though. They all have their own motivations and flaws that add depth to the story, and the movie leaves it open for these characters to be expanded upon in later movies.

Outside of how amazing the characters are, the cinematography for this movie also deserves credit. The coloring and vibrancy add to that comic book feel, and the way certain scenes are shot – like the flag raising scene in Jarhanpur – evoke emotions that would otherwise be lost in the action.

The most powerful scene that had audiences talking for days is towards the end, where Superman monologues about what makes him human – even with his alien genetics. Corenswet and Hoult’s acting are the foundation for this raw moment, but the walk Superman is framed with light and warm tones bring another bit of emotion to the scene, adding another layer of depth for the audience to dissect.

The score for this movie is also incredible. Hans Zimmer did the score for its predecessor Man of Steel, making it a tough score to top. David Flemming does a great job of capturing the hope that this movie encompasses, making it hard to compare the two composers. Some standouts from the score include “Last Son,” “The Daily Planet,” and “Look Up,” all of which capture the perfect emotion for each scene they are connected to.

The movie also uses Gunn’s signature human to create a light tone for this story. While some critiques thought it to be too much, most audiences felt that humor was added into the right moments, and that it helped to make this new Superman a fun movie to watch.

All these aspects, combined with the storyline, make this movie a lighter version than Snyder’s rendition, and it perfectly encompasses what Superman represents to all – hope.

The next movie to be released in Gunn’s DC universe is Supergirl, with a predicted release date of June 2026.