Nursing Department Partners with Red Cross for Blood Drive

Article by Ryan Larson.

Avid Community members ready to donate blood got the chance on October 9. St. Cloud State’s Nursing Department and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom from 9:30 AM-3:30 PM.

Opened to the St. Cloud public all community participants who donated received free food and other items, with all donors who took part between September 22–October 19 eligible to receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Blood donations lead to a positive impact that can be lifesaving. With the donated blood being essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

Making the demand for blood constant. Unfortunately, the supply does not always meet the demand. With the U.S. only getting 3% of all age-eligible people to donate yearly.

Blood shortages often occur in communities. A Minnesota blood center on August 19 declared a blood emergency due to falling below a two-day inventory. Memorial Blood Centers states hospitals and patients need a seven-day blood supply to meet their demands.

“We are always taking donors because there aways a shortage of blood; people need people to survive,” said Zen Czeck, a nursing department student and lead event manager, noting that it’s never too late to start donating blood.

Those concerned regarding blood donation requirements should note that becoming a donor requires limited action. If a person is 17 years old or older, has a weight of at least 110 pounds, and is in good health, they are eligible to donate.

If students could not attend Thursday’s blood drive or were unaware that it was taking place; the Nursing Department and the American Red Cross hold a blood drive every semester. With the blood drive taking place next semester’s date yet to be decided.

For those who don’t want to wait for next semester’s blood drive, The American Red Cross on 1301 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, is open seven days a week for blood donations. With more information found at RedCrossBlood.org.