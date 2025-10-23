Campus Clean Up: Kicking off Homecoming Through Campus Appreciation

Article by Khadra Liban

Although the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) didn’t directly orgniaze the Campus Clean-Up event, they did help kick off Homecoming Week with purpose, inviting students and staff to join them for the event that happened on Monday, Oct. 20th. The

goal of this event was to bring together the campus community in an effort to enrich the campus grounds and promote environmental responsibility. Alana Zarneke, student athlete and SAAC communications coordinators said, “we were going to host one, but the university had already planned one for Homecoming, so we told everyone to show up if they could!”

Despite the cold and windy weather, volunteers bundled up and set out to make a difference at the start of their week. Seen around campus with bright blue gloves and trash bags in hand, students worked side by side around campus, collecting trash and reviving our outdoor spaces to create a neater, cleaner, and more radiant environment. The clean-up began at the Husky near Husky Plaza, where the SAAC handed out supplies and guided volunteers to various areas around campus.

With an upbeat and collaborative attitude highlighted through the SAAC social media pages, students braved the cold fall morning and tackled the unnoticed areas of campus where gusts scattered debris, leaving extra trash behind. “ensuring that our campus is clean and safe for all students directly correlates with one of SAAC’s initiatives: wellness and belonging.”Alana added, connecting the event back to the SAAC broaders goals of being an active member in St. Cloud States community.

Bundled in layers and powered by teamwork, students turned a regular Monday into an opportunity to explore campus and slow down before being swept into the chaos of the semester’s end. The SAAC has set a cheerful and encouraging tone for this week’s homecoming festivities, with an eventful week ahead. We got lost in the rush of it all, but with its initiative, it showcased that communities work better together. The Campus Clean-Up goes beyond the event, demonstrating that we must make an effort to care about each other and the spaces we share