KVSC’s Fall Membership Drive

Article by Brenya Helmin

From the depths of Stewart Hall’s basement, SCSU students, community volunteers and station faculty are busy gearing up KVSC for its upcoming membership drive. The event, which will run from Saturday, November 1, through Sunday, November 9, will contain a week of special programming, tailored to elicit listener response and encourage monetary donation, a component that has become increasingly crucial to the station’s success.

KVSC is a non-commercial student-led station headquartered on campus, meaning they don’t rely on traditional commercial or advertising to fund their programs. Instead, KVSC delivers alternative music to Central Minnesota through the support of the local community.

Since its first broadcasts in the late 1960s, KVSC has grown into a platform where students can share the music they love, discover new sounds and stay informed about local events and news. “We take very seriously the idea that we are here to serve the local community.” says Dan Seeger, station manager at KVSC.

Whether students are listening to the waves or the voices heard on them, this week’s membership drive is the ultimate opportunity to share appreciation for everything the station stands for: community, connection and good music. “One of the things about radio is you tend to sit in that booth all by yourself. You don’t really have a sense of how many people you’re reaching,” says Dan, but with the drive, this changes. “What I appreciate the most is when we hear from listeners as to why KVSC is special to them.”

At KVSC, there’s something for everyone. A new program lineup that launched this fall means that there is an exciting abundance of fresh material that can be heard on the station. Sunday evenings, Dead Heads can indulge in their wildest jam band fantasies by turning up “The Music Never Stopped”. On Saturday nights, get the friends together and thrash to metal centric show; “The Mosh Pit”. If that’s not your speed, you can enjoy a slow Sunday morning with “Thriving on a Riff”, a program that features Jazz, or tune into KVSC’s new “Soul Flight” program that airs only the smoothest soul and R&B each Saturday afternoon. Reflecting their dedication to the local music community, this Monday, KVSC will air Minnesota artists exclusively, featuring a performance from Minneapolis based band, Quail, which airs on their Monday Night Live program at 9 PM.

It’s never been easier to show support for your local radio station. People can donate directly at KVSC.org, or score some of the coolest merch around at KVSCstore.org. If people would like to get things done the old fashioned way, you can also call (320)308-5872 to make a pledge. And be sure to tune into 88.1 KVSC, your sound alternative.