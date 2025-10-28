Warm Fires and Warmer Smiles Mark the Beginning of SCSU Homecoming

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain.

The fire crackled softly against the cool October air, casting a warm glow across the Atwood Mall. Laughter, chatter, and the sizzle of burgers on the grill filled the heart of St. Cloud State University as Huskies gathered to kick off Homecoming Week 2025. It wasn’t just an ordinary afternoon, it was a campus coming alive with spirit, pride, and togetherness.

From the red-and-black banners fluttering overhead to the smell of grilled food drifting through the crisp breeze, everything about the scene spoke of community. Students wrapped in Huskie’s gear posed for pictures near the firepits, friends waved across the courtyard, and music from nearby speakers turned the mall into a celebration of connection.

St. Cloud State University welcomed students, staff, and faculty to a glowing start of Homecoming Week 2025 with laughter, firepits, and the warmth of connection outside Atwood Memorial Center. Under a bright blue sky and colorful autumn leaves, the air was filled with the scent of burgers on the grill and the sound of conversation echoing across the Atwood Mall. The red-and-black Homecoming banners waved proudly as Huskies gathered around the fires, smiling, taking photos, and enjoying the season’s crisp breeze. It wasn’t just another Monday on campus — it was the beginning of a week that would remind everyone why SCSU pride runs deep.

The cookout brought the community together over shared plates and stories. Volunteers from the Department of Campus Involvement handed out “St. Cloud State Homecoming” T-shirts and snacks, while the grills stayed busy serving hundreds of burgers and chips. Faculty, students, and staff sat side by side, enjoying the fall sun and good company.

“This is one of those times you really feel part of something bigger,” one student said as they took a seat with friends. “Everyone’s happy — it’s just pure Husky energy.”

Not far from the grill, laughter grew louder around a tie-dye station. Tables lined with bright dyes and gloves invited students to get creative and make their own colorful souvenirs. Some swirled deep reds and blacks, others mixed bold blues and purples — all reflecting Husky pride in their own way. “It’s a fun way to relax and celebrate,” said a volunteer smiling as they helped a student bag their new shirt. “It’s not just an activity — it’s a memory.”

Beyond the festivities, the Homecoming Kickoff represented connection — between generations, departments, and cultures within the SCSU community. Faculty and staff joined the fun, sharing food and stories under the fall sunlight. The event reflected the university’s ongoing efforts to create a welcoming, inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and shared experience.

As the kickoff came to a close, smiles and conversations lingered across Atwood Mall. Students posed for photos, friends laughed by the firepits, and the glowing evening hinted at the excitement yet to come. Homecoming Week promises a lineup of events celebrating SCSU’s legacy, athletics, and student engagement. The kickoff reminded everyone that Husky pride isn’t just about tradition — it’s about community, creativity, and connection.

As the sun set over campus, the warmth of the fires mirrored the warmth of the community gathered around them. Homecoming Week had only just begun, but its opening event captured what it means to be a Husky — spirited, connected, and proud.