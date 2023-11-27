President Wacker is Leaving: What Now?

Article Written by Emma Bast, Assitant Editor-In-Chief. Photo by Emma Bast.

Chancellor from Minnesota State Scott Olson announced the search for a new Saint Cloud State president will begin Jan. 2024.

With President Robbyn Wacker’s planned departure from Saint Cloud State University coming June 30, there will need to be someone to fill the space. Minnesota State has decided that given the timing of Robbyn Wacker’s departure, an interim president will be selected and will serve for two years.

Scott Olson will visit Saint Cloud in February to work with the community to see where their concerns lie for the future of the University and what they hope to see for the interim president.

Once the Minnesota State Board of Trustees has selected final candidates from those who applied, there will be open forums featuring the candidates so community members, students and faculty can ask questions regarding the candidates.

The search team, managed by Deb Gehrke, Chief Human Resources Officer for the system office and Executive Search Manager, is only opening the position to former and current Minnesota State employees.

The final candidate recommendation will be made to the Board of Trustees in April of 2024. In his statement, Olson said the candidate will hopefully start July 1, 2024.