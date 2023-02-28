Jo McMullen-Boyer Announces Retirement During KVSC’s 44th Annual Trivia Weekend Award Ceremony

Article Written by Bria Cappelli. Photo by Bria Cappell

Team 49: ‘Stefan’s Dream 24: In flagrante delicto’ finished with a total of 11,080 points and earned 1st place in the 44th annual Trivia Weekend. The theme for this year was Trivia on Trial. The award ceremony took place in Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 p.m.

At the end of the event, Jo McMullen-Boyer announced she would be retiring from her position as Station Manager of KVSC after 31 years. However, trivia is still part of her. She said she is still planning on participating in and supporting future trivia contests, but no longer as the Station Manager.

“This is my final year as manager of trivia shenanigans,” McMullen said. “I will be retiring at the end of June.”

In an interview, McMullen said she feels lucky to be able to retire this year. She is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with her family. She also mentioned how she is excited to be able to sleep in and enjoy hobbies like reading more often.

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, she said it was working with students, leading, and supporting them. She is fond of making connections which last long after they have graduated. Music production, news reporting, and marketing are all fun aspects of her job, but it would always come back to the students. She also seeks to bring the campus to the community, like how Trivia Weekend went from being a SCSU exclusive event to including people all around Minnesota. The event grew in popularity partly due to her efforts in connecting with the community and with sponsors. They even have a spot in their Trivia Hall of Fame for long time sponsor D.J. Bitzan Jewelers, a locally owned business. She talked about what it has been like working with all the volunteers over the years.

“Everyone feels welcome and appreciated—’cause they are.” McMullen said.

‘Stefan’s Dream 24: In flagrante delicto’ has taken home their fifth consecutive victory as the returning champions of this year’s Trivia Weekend. This team was known for signing off their calls with the phone bank by saying “Okay, I love you, bye-bye!”. This even inspired the name of the award going to the team that was the kindest to the phone bank. They surpassed their previous 3-year win streak that lasted from 2013-2015, and they have remained undefeated ever since 2019.

Earlier in the ceremony, Captain F. of The Goat Posse expressed his appreciation for McMullen’s support and hard work by declaring her to be an Honorary Goat.

“She is our ultimate ginger. She is our red herring. She is our breaker of computers. She is our mother of work studies. And now, she is immortal,” said Captain F.

‘The Goatmother’ is now her nickname on the Goat Posse.

At the end of her announcement, McMullen closed the ceremony with a final verdict for the participants of the contest. “I sentence you to take good care of one another and to elevate kindness,” said McMullen.