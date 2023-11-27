President Robbyn Wacker Announces Departure From SCSU

Article Written by Lynn Dobmeier — Editor in Chief.

On Nov 27, students of Saint Cloud State University received an email from the Office of the President informing them of President Robbyn Wacker’s departure from SCSU.

She shared that her journey, which started in 2018 as the first female president of SCSU, will come to an end on June 30, 2024.

During her time as president, the University faced many hardships such as demographic shifts, evolving perspectives of higher education, and of course, a global pandemic. Despite these hardships, however, through the University’s collective efforts Fall 2023 enrollment and on-campus living showed significant growth, being at an all-time high since 2015.

Wacker also took a moment to mention the achievements of her “Unleash the Future” fundraising campaign which surpassed its original goal and raised $39.8 million.

Wacker ends the message stating how she is looking forward to the next seven months and what she still hopes to accomplish in that time.