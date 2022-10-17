Resources At Saint Cloud State University

Article Written By Karlyn Dobmeier — Editor in Chief
As the days grow darker and colder, St. Cloud State University is reminding students to prioritize their mental health. St. Cloud State University offers many resources through medical, financial and academic assistance to help students do just that.
Some services provided to SCSU students include:
- Huskies Food Pantry: (320) 308-5685
- Residential Life: (320) 308-2166
- Parking & Transportation: (320) 308-3453
- Lindgren Child Care Center: (320) 308-3296
- Financial Aid Office: (320) 308-2047
- HuskyTech: (320) 308-7000
- Medical Clinic: (320) 308-3193
- Counseling and Psychological Services: (320) 308-3171
- Public Safety: (320) 308-3333
Click the following link for the full contact list: https://www.stcloudstate.edu/campuslife/student-services.aspx
Recent Comments