Resources At Saint Cloud State University

Article Written By Karlyn Dobmeier — Editor in Chief

As the days grow darker and colder, St. Cloud State University is reminding students to prioritize their mental health. St. Cloud State University offers many resources through medical, financial and academic assistance to help students do just that.

Some services provided to SCSU students include:

Huskies Food Pantry: (320) 308-5685

Residential Life: (320) 308-2166

Parking & Transportation: (320) 308-3453

Lindgren Child Care Center: (320) 308-3296

Financial Aid Office: (320) 308-2047

HuskyTech: (320) 308-7000

Medical Clinic: (320) 308-3193

Counseling and Psychological Services: (320) 308-3171

Public Safety: (320) 308-3333

Click the following link for the full contact list: https://www.stcloudstate.edu/campuslife/student-services.aspx