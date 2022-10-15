Upper Mississippi Harvest Publication Opportunity

Article Written by Karlyn Dobmeier–Editor in Chief. Photo provided by Upper Mississippi Harvest.

The Upper Mississippi Harvest is a literary and Art magazine that has been publishing the work of Saint Cloud State students for over 30 years. The Harvest accepts submissions of creative writing such as Nonfiction, Fiction, Poetry and Drama. They also fill pages with Media submissions such as artwork and photography.

This years submissions are due by October 31.

To submit your work, email the Harvest at: uppermississippiharvest@scsu.edu