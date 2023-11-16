Behind the C: the Character and Craft of Dylan Anhorn

If you’ve ever arrived at the Herb Brooks Center early enough before a hockey game, you might’ve faced a scene of serenity. Huskies captain Dylan Anhorn has made it a pre-game ritual to stand on the bench, surveying the ice. He takes this moment to visualize and set intentions.

There’s certainly a lot on the mind of the fifth-year defenseman as he approaches his 100th collegiate game. From his first taste of college hockey at Union College to captaining the current squad of Huskies, he’s experienced a lot in the NCAA. His journey as a hockey player has had many twists and turns, taking him all across North America, but his story begins in Calgary, Alberta.

Growing up in Calgary, Dylan and his brother were often on the ice. Seeing the Calgary Flames go on their Stanley Cup run in 2004 sparked their love for the game. From then, it was history, and the brothers spent their days at outdoor rinks or playing mini sticks in the basement.

When it came time to play juniors, Anhorn became part of the Prince George Spruce Kings. He spent two seasons with the club, winning a championship in the second year. Playing in 41 postseason games and contributing with 21 playoff points is an experience that Anhorn can remember fondly.

“That was one of my best hockey memories for sure. Being part of a championship culture and competing in games when it matters most is what you live for,” Anhorn reminisced.

Following his time in Prince George, Dylan Anhorn began his college hockey career at Union College. Though one season was lost due to Covid-19, he spent three years there. Dylan cherished the time spent with the program and is grateful for the long-lasting friendships he made there. That made deciding to transfer difficult, but conversations with coaches and players from St. Cloud State helped him realize the program was right for him.

He was drawn to the down-to-earth mentality he saw from the team, along with the high competitive levels on the ice every night.

He was also intrigued by the team’s tournament history. A team with sixteen D-1 NCAA tournament appearances is exciting for any competitor. For Anhorn, the program’s lack of national championship win is just as fueling.

“It’s a pretty special opportunity to chase something like that in a town where they love hockey so much. That’s a really exciting thing that still motivates me today,” Anhorn explained.

His transition to the program went as well as he hoped. Dylan credited the leadership group for making everyone feel included on and off the ice. The atmosphere in the locker room was a key contributor to the team’s success.