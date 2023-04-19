Every Shift Matters for Ryan Rosborough

Article Written by Samantha Roering. Photo Provided by Luke Schmidt.

The reality of being a student-athlete looks different for everyone. Students come from various backgrounds to try their hand at a collegiate career.

Some travel 15 minutes to compete for their hometown school, while others, like Ryan Rosborough, travel to another country for the opportunity to play for an NCAA Division I hockey team.

Born into a hockey family, Rosborough grew up watching hockey and started skating by the age of three.

Rosborough’s dad played hockey and influenced his enjoyment of the sport. Being a big fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, his father enjoyed watching Mario Lemieux, but for young Rosborough, he idolized Sidney Crosby.

Before coming to St. Cloud State University, Rosborough played in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. The OJHL is made up of most Toronto-based teams, and playing in a high-paced league is something Rosborough deemed a great experience.

Following his time in the OJHL, Rosborough spent a year playing in the National Collegiate Development Conference because of the pandemic. That year gave Rosborough a preview of college-level hockey.

Then came the decision to come to St. Cloud State University.

“My reasoning was because of the program, the history, and how good they’ve been for forever,” said Rosborough. “Another reason I ended up here was my relationship with Coach Dave Shyiak. He watched me when he was with Western Michigan and when he came to St. Cloud, we had that connection already.”

During his first season with the Huskies, Rosborough decided to redshirt; he didn’t play games but still attended practices and classes.

After talking with Coach Larson, Rosborough prioritized his focus on development.

By putting his energy into practices and working hard in the gym, Rosborough made the most of the season. He gained experience with the team and developed his skills without burning through a year of athletic eligibility.

“I get four years to play still so that worked out really well for me and my development,” said Rosborough of the decision.