First outdoor track and field meet

Article written by Karla Encarnacion

The women’s track and field team did their first outdoor meet of the season this past Saturday, April 3rd. This meet was in the Twin Cities, St. Paul at the Hamline Invitational where three huskies broke their personal records. They are Dacoda Zimmerman in the shot put with a mark of 12.90m, Julia Rowles in the high jump with a mark of 1.60m and Cheresa Bouley in the 5,000-meter run timing 17:50:80.

For the event of fields, it started with the women’s long jump and triple jump, with Parker Buske, Julia Rowles, and Maya Taylor. Buske got 7th in her jump with a 5.05. Rowles was next to her with an 8th-place finishing with 5.00. For the triple jump, Buske placed 2nd and finished with 11.50m and Taylor 3rd jumping 11.19. The event of hammer throw, Dacoda Zimmerman threw 41.79 and finished 7th place. On javelin throw, Kasey Parish finished 3rd with 33.78m

For the track events, it started with the 5000-meter race and Cheresa broke her personal record by doing 17:50.80. Next was Greta Freed finishing 19th with 19:00.88, Cambrie Kowal with 20:09.93 finishing with 21st and Erica Conrad, 22nd place with 20:11.59. The 500-meter run was after that race and Isabelle Kraft ran it and did 5:25.89, she finished 44th in the event. After that, Shelby Romig competed in the 100-meter hurdles timing 15.21 and finishing 5th place. Cassidy Lackovic ran the 400 dashes with a 1:01.21 and finished 4th place. For the 800-meter we have the distance women competing and starting with Clara Welhouse finishing 7th place with 2:23.99, Marianna Guerra-Reese finished 24th with 2:29.38, Allie Butte finished behind Guerra-Reese, 25th, with 2:30.72, Lauren Sertich 2:36.83 in 34th place, and Ashley Mills finished 36th with 2:38.20. After that event, the 400-meter hurdler was next, and Brooklyn Brouse did 1:06.09 and finished 5th. The last individual event of the Invitational was the 200-meter dash and Cassidy Lackovic ran 25.96 and finished 4th place and Shelby Romig did 27.73 finished 17th. The huskies who ran the 400×4 were Marianna Guerra-Reese, Lauren Sertich, Clara Welhouse, and Allie Butte, they finished 3rd place in the race.

The track team came strong and ready for it will take them to succeed this outdoor season. Outdoor season can be tiring and long, but as an athlete you need to be prepared for anything — and they are! This upcoming weekend the women’s team will be traveling to Mankato, Minnesota for the Minnesota State Open and Multi events, they will be competing on April 8-9. Hoping they can perform their best, as always.