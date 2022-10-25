Huskies Men’s Soccer Team Falls to Northern Michigan in Homecoming Game

Article Written by Will Hanson. Photo by Will Hanso

The St. Cloud State University Men’s Soccer team fell 4-2 to Northern Michigan University at Husky Stadium in the team’s Homecoming Game on Friday Night.

Going into the game, the Huskies were 3-7-3 (W-L-D) on the season, while Northern Michigan was 3-6-4. The game was expected to be a competitive one, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Huskies got the fireworks started early when freshman midfielder Miguel Konde Gwo slotted home a shot just under two minutes in to give the home team a 1-0 lead. St. Cloud held onto that lead until about 30 minutes in when senior midfielder Quinn Putt scored the tying goal for Northern Michigan.

The Wildcats took the lead five minutes later thanks to a long shot from junior midfielder Philipp Rimmler that sailed into the top left corner. The visitors carried a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Huskies started off the second half on the right foot and were rewarded for their hard work when Miguel Konde Gwo scored his second goal of the game. The redshirt freshman transferred from UW-Green Bay in search of more minutes and is making the most of his chances.

Northern Michigan didn’t let the Huskies’ pushback bring them down as they took the lead with 15 minutes remaining in the game. The goalscorer for the Wildcats was sophomore forward Cian Tunney.

Tunney would add another goal for the Wildcats off an SCSU turnover to seal the game late as Northern Michigan held on for a 4-2 win. The Huskies were pushing everyone forward to find a tying goal, but were caught out on the counter-attack.

There were times when the Huskies showed that they can compete at the highest level tonight, but sometimes it’s little mistakes that can cost a victory.

After the game, Huskies head coach Sean Holmes said he was happy with how his team started off the game: “That was a terrific college soccer game. We came out of the gate fast and scored a terrific goal in the early seconds of the game. That is probably the earliest we’ve ever scored in the history of our program.” (scsuhuskies.com)

Holmes also added that he liked how the team responded after conceding:

“We were happy to go in at 2-1 at half time. I was really pleased with our response in the second half.”

“At 3-2 we had to chase the game and try to get a tie out of it and claw back a result. We got exposed to the back for the fourth goal but that is the nature of fighting to play.” (scsuhuskies.com)

Some of the standout players for St. Cloud included Miguel Konde Gwo, who scored both Huskies’ goals, Philip Caputo, who assisted both goals, and goalkeeper Gage Steiner, who made 7 saves.

Northern Michigan finished the game with 22 shots (11 on target), while the Huskies put up 7 shots (4 on target). The Wildcats also edged the Huskies 10-4 on corner kicks.

The Huskies are now on a 2-game losing streak and sit at a record of 3-8-3. St. Cloud State is now sixth place in the GLIAC standings, with Northern Michigan right in front of them at fifth.

The four game homestand to conclude the regular season continues Wednesday, Oct 26 as the Huskies host Upper Iowa at 6 p.m. in the final regular season game of the season.