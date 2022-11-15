Linsey Rachel Breaks 26-Year-Old Kills Record

Article Written by Ryan McNamara.

The St. Cloud State Huskies volleyball team has seen plenty of team success during the 2022 season with a 26-5 record and a top-ten ACHA ranking for the majority of the season. Behind this team success, the Huskies have seen individual success arise.

Graduate student outside hitter Linsey Rachel has set the Huskies’ all-time kills record with 1,568, breaking Cami Selbitschka’s 26-year-old record of 1567 set in 1996. Rachel, a two-time All-American, has recorded 354 kills over 30 matches so far this season. St. Cloud State head coach, Chad Braegelmann, told SCSU Athletics after Rachel set the record, “That was a lot of fun. [We] were chatting on the bench, and she said it’s just pretty incredible. A young lady comes in and does this for four years, helps turn a program around – with a lot of other good players as well – she’s the model of consistency. Takes care of her body, makes good decisions, is a really great teammate, just checks a lot of boxes. She’s been really fun to coach and work with. She’s very low maintenance. Sometimes you get players who are a little selfish out there, but Linsey is just the opposite of that. She hardly ever asks for anything – just a fantastic athlete.”

Rachel has been a part of the backbone of SCSU volleyball as the Huskies also have two other All-American athletes leading the pack: senior Phebie Rossi and sophomore Kenzie Foley. This trio has been able to help the Huskies to a 53-10 record over the last two seasons. St. Cloud State has had postseason success as well, winning the NSIC tournament in back-to-back seasons.

The Huskies won’t have to wait long to find out their placement in the NCAA DII national tournament as the selection show is on November 13th, 2022.