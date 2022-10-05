Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep Against UST

Article written by Brooklyn Purowitz. Photo Credits University SmugMug

The men’s hockey team is coming off of an exciting weekend after getting a series sweep over the University of St. Thomas. The teams played in a home-and-home series, with Saturday’s matchup in St. Paul and Sunday’s at the Brooks Center.

In a scary collision Saturday night, sophomore defensemen Josh Luedtke fell hard onto the ice where he remained for close to 15 minutes, eventually being stretchered off the ice and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Luedtke’s family has since said he is at home recovering and was able to watch the game on TV.

Following the collision, the Huskies were able to stay on track, putting up three first period goals and not allowing the Tommies room to make a mistake. The newcomers in senior defensemen Dylan Anhorn and freshmen Adam Ingrim were able to walk away with three points and one point, respectively.

Going into the series, junior forward Veeti Miettinen was just three points away from reaching the 50-point mark and was able to put up two points in Saturday’s victory, just barely missing this achievement in game one.

In Sunday’s home game, the Huskies again were able to capitalize on the Tommies mistakes, not making many of their own. Transfer goaltender Dominic Basse was able to complete the shutout in victory number two, landing him the first star of the game.

Veeti Miettinen found the back of the net, but his 50-goal achievement was short-lived as the goal was overturned. However, Veeti scored seconds later, officially reaching 50 career points.

Just over a minute later, another newcomer in Grant Cruikshank was able to put one past the goaltender, leaving the Huskies at a comfortable two goal lead going into the second period. In the final two frames, SCSU was able to complete the sweep with two more power play goals coming from Jami Krannila and captain Spencer Meier.

Top Huskies include Veeti Miettinen who entered the series with 47 points and is leaving with 51, Dyan Anhorn who put up a 5-point series, and Dominic Basse for shutting out the Tommies in game two, the first shutout since David Hrenak stopped 14 shots faced against Miami on January 22, 2022.

The Huskies have a week off but look to carry their momentum from this season sweep into the following weekend when they face off against the University of Wisconsin. In the two game away series, goaltenders Jaxon Castor, Dominic Basse, and James Gray fight for the starting position and the seven freshmen look to become impact player status.