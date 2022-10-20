Men’s Hockey Game Against Madison

Article Written by Brooklyn Purowitz. Photo by SmugMug.

The men’s hockey team headed to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the University of Wisconsin this past weekend where the Huskies were able to talk away with two hard-fought victories over the Badgers.

The first period of play was even on both ends of the ice, with neither team finding the back of the net. The Badgers put up tough competition, killing off a 10 minute major misconduct taken by Corson Ceulemans late in the first.

The first goal would not come until just before the four minute mark of the second. Transfer forward Grant Cruikshank was able to beat Wisconsin’s netminder, Jared Moe, to put SCSU up by one.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Huskies were able to light the lamp once again. This time, the goal came on the penalty kill and came from freshman Grant Ahcan, netting the first of his collegiate career.

The last time a Husky scored the first of their collegiate career shorthanded was back in 2005 when Michael Olson was able to do so. Interestingly enough, his goal also came against the University of Wisconsin.

Following Ahcan’s goal, and only 59 seconds later, Freshman Cooper Wylie was able to beat Moe, also netting his first collegiate goal. The next goal did not come until a little more than midway through the final frame when Mathieu De St. Phalle of the Badgers was able to beat Jaxon Castor, putting the score at 3-1 Huskies.

De St. Phalle tightening the Huskies lead created momentum for SCSU as captain Spencer Meier and Dylan Anhorn were able to score two more, leaving the final score at 5-1.

Moving on to game two, scoring again did not open until the second frame and just like the night before, Grant Cruikshank started off the scoring with his third of the season. The second period was filled with penalties, with SCSU taking two and UW taking three.

UW did a good job at keeping the Huskies at bay after their first goal and the Badgers were able to net one of their own. Corson Cuelemans redeemed himself, tying up the game at one a piece just before the halfway mark in the final frame.

The Huskies were not willing to bring home a split series and took advantage of the small mistakes the Badgers were making. Senior Kyler Kupka was able to bury his first of the season on the powerplay just minutes after Cuelemans tying goal, putting the Huskies up 2-1.

Kupka’s goal would be the final goal of the series, sending SCSU home with the series and season sweep of non-conference rival Wisconsin. These two wins against UW helps the team build confidence going into the difficult series with MSU Mankato for homecoming weekend.