St. Cloud State Rallies In A Shootout Ending

The crowd at the Herb Brooks Center was invested. After being shut out the previous night, the Huskies came from behind a three-goal deficit and played through a scoreless overtime. In the scorebooks, the game was settled as a 3-3 tie, but for everyone in the arena, it wasn’t over yet. It was in the midst of a shootout.

Five skaters had taken the ice for their shot. Veeti Miettinen scored in style before Dominic Basse blocked a Michigan skater from scoring. Zach Okabe fell short on his shot, and Basse let one slip past him. Then, Kyler Kupka found the back of the net again after a two-goal night.

It had come down to the sixth skater. If Michigan made this, the shootout would continue. If Dominic Basse made the save, the Huskies would win the shootout. Fans were on their feet as Basse made the save, giving St. Cloud a shootout victory.

“It’s just an emotional thing more than anything with those shootouts. Our fans got to celebrate, and we got to celebrate,” Coach Larson said.

It certainly was a night full of emotions for the Huskies. Michigan picked up an early lead less than two minutes into the game. They made it a 2-0 lead before the first period was over and added to it again in the second.

It would have been easy for St. Cloud to get frustrated. They felt their game was strong, but a couple of unlucky bounces had the scoreboard looking differently. They were also struggling to stay out of the box, facing college hockey’s top power play a few more times than they liked.

Yet, the team didn’t give up. Dominic Basse reflected that more than anyone on the ice. After giving up three goals from the 19 shots in the first two periods, he stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period and overtime. His ability to remain calm in the net, not letting the intensity get to him, allowed his team in front of him to do the same.

“What I give him a ton of credit for is he held his emotions in check. He didn’t waiver. He didn’t get off his game,” Coach Larson praised.

A minute after Michigan’s third goal, St. Cloud was challenged again. A holding penalty against Karl Falk would put them back against the Wolverine’s dangerous power play. However, this is when they finally caught a break. Veeti Miettinen scored shorthanded off a pass from his brother Verner. It was Veeti’s team-leading tenth goal of the season.