SCSU Men’s Soccer Goes Unbeaten on the Weekend

Article Written by Ryan McNamara.

The Huskies faced off against Purdue Northwest Friday, October 7th, getting their weekend started nicely with their 3rd victory of the season, and 2nd GLIAC win of the year. The 3-2 win over the Pride saw four goals scored in the second half. The Huskies saw their gameplan dictated by the freshman midfielders, as Owen Worsdell netted his third and fourth goals of the season and Miguel Konde Gwo scored his second goal of the season. The freshmen’s most notable play came in the 80th minute, with Konde Gwo finding Worsdell to give the Huskies the late lead and the eventual victory. With his two goals, Worsdell became just the second men’s soccer player to have a multi-goal game for the Huskies.

The Huskies were looking for the weekend sweep Sunday, October 9th against Davenport, but had to settle for the 2-2 tie. Early on, it was the Huskies’ game to lose, as they scored two goals in the first half. Nolan Pratumwon netted his first goal of the season and Philip Caputo found the back of the net on a penalty kick. In the second half, the Panthers saw their two-time First Team All-GLIAC forward Matt Whelan score two unanswered goals in the second half. Gage Steiner’s seven saves on the day kept the match even, so the Huskies took their third draw of the season.

The Huskies ended the weekend 3-6-3 on the season, and 2-5-1 in conference play. SCSU improved their record away from home to 2-3-1.