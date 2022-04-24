Second outdoor season for the women’s track and field at the Minnesota State Open

Article written by Karla Encarnacion.

This past weekend the track and field ladies went to their second outdoor meet of this season, taking place in Mankato State University from April 8-9.

Hannah Arason was competing for the first time, coming back from recovery due to her ankle, she competed on the javelin throw and came up first place doing a mark of 41.93m. Parker Buske was incredible in her field events, triple, and long jump, Buske finished first at triple jump breaking the meet record set 12.09m and she marked 12.32m. Congrats to her and her accomplishments during this outdoor season. If Buske keeps her competitive mind like she has done, there is no doubt she will be going to the NCAA DII Outdoor Nationals again! As for the track events, both freshmen broke their personal records, Brooklyn Brouse finished second in the 400m-hurdlers doing 1:03.91 and Shelby Romig finished third in the 100m-hurdler with 15.03.

The meet started with the first event 10k and freshmen Greta Freed and Cambrie Kowal ran the event finishing fifth and sixth with a time of, Freed 40:35.55 and Kowal 41:37.08. The next event was the 3000 steeplechase, Clara Welhouse and Erica Conrad finished sixth and 11th at the meet, Welhouse 11:48.15 and Conrad 13:30.63. In the event of 1500m race, Cheresa Bouley, Bella Kraft, and Lauren Sertich competed and finished Bouley in seventeenth place with 4:54.94, Sertich twenty-fourth place with 5:17.29 and Kraft twenty-eigth place with 5:23.37. Allie Butte competed on the 800m race and finished twentieth with 2:27.00, Butte improved her time and set a personal record from last weekend being 2:30.72. Cassidy Lackovic competed for the first time in the 400m-hurdlers and finished fifth with 1:07.00. For the last event of the race is the 400×4 relay, Cheresa Bouley, Clara Welhouse, Lauren Sertich and Marianna Guerra-Reese finished fourth with a time of 4:07.60.

For the field events we have on hammer throw and shot put, Dacoda Zimmerman who threw 42.95m and finished tenth overall and fifth place on shot put with 12.75m. In high jump, Julia Rowles with 1.55m finished eighth place, Kasey Parish in the javelin throw finished third with 37.29m. Long jump Faith Lubner finished 8th with 5.39m, Julia Rowles eleventh with 5.20m and Shelby Romig fifteenth with 5.06m. in the triple jump Maya Taylor finished fourth and a mark of 11.45m.

So far, with only two meets down, we can see their performances getting better every meet. Here’s hoping they can all succeed they’re goals throughout this outdoor season, the huskies will be traveling April 13th to St. Paul, Minnesota for the TomCat Twilight