Softball Stays Undefeated After the Weekend

Softball made history this weekend by continuing its win streak to 10 games. This team opens conference play with a perfect record for the first time since rejoining the conference in 2009. This puts their record as 18-9 overall and 6-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). It is safe to say that they are on fire.

On Sunday in game one, the huskies found themselves down 1-0 due to throwing errors on St. Cloud State. However without fear, the huskies were able to change the game by responding back in the first inning. Jasmin Estrada, the highest batting average on the team of .380 as a redshirt junior, stepped up to the plate and sent Haley McFarlane home on an RBI single. This play tied the game at 1-1, however, the huskies were not done yet. Redshirt sophomore Holly Weinberger hit a sacrifice fly after Maggie Fitzgerald hit a double giving St. Cloud State a 3-1 lead.

“These plays and players set a tone for the rest of the game, in being an offensive battle”, said sophomore utility player Tenley Quesnell. For the rest of the game, St. Cloud was able to get multiple runners on base and keep Minot from scoring, resulting in a 3-1 win for the Huskies.

Ready to win again, the Huskies played Minot on Sunday for game two of the weekend. Redshirt junior Raven Vanden Langenberg came in focused on not letting minot score first this time. Her mission was acomplished as she led off the game with a solo home run to give St. Cloud State an early 1-0 lead. Following after Langenber’s lead, Sophie Cullhane also scored a home run putting the huskies ahead 2-0. The huskies were not done there for Brooke Bowlin scored on an RBI single by Langenberg to make it 3-0.

No more runs were scored due to Minot State tossing near-perfect innings in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Fortuntuatly, the Beavers were not able to progress offensively either against freshman pitcher Emma Eickoff. Eickoff is making a name for herself as a freshman for tossing seven scoreless frames and earning her sixth win of the season.

Huskies continue to get better and better outcomes as their season advances. “For game two we were playing to win rather than not to lose, thats why we were able to play to our level resulting in an undefeated weekend”, said Quesnell.