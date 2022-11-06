St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer Ends Season with Loss in GLIAC Playoffs

The Huskies men’s soccer team saw their season end in the first round of the GLIAC playoffs, as they were unable to beat the Davenport Panthers.

The 3-2 loss was a tough battle for St. Cloud State, as the Huskies found the back of the net twice in the second half.

Owen Worsdell’s goal in the 71st minute put the Huskies within one. Vukota Masilovic’s goal in the 81st minute tied the match at two apiece, but just 46 seconds later Davenport’s Matt Whelan found the back of the net to put the Panthers up for good.

The Huskies end the season with three wins, one less than their total in their inaugural season last year. SCSU ended the season with just ten losses, three less than 2021. Gage Steiner, a standout goalie for the Huskies, ended his season with SCSU with 63 saves this year.

The Huskies head into the offseason with a lot of hope and many high-impact players returning.

Head Coach Sean Holmes told SCSU Athletics after the match, “I think making the playoffs is something of a milestone for our program. Now the next step is winning some games and truly challenging for the conference championship and a place in the NCAA tournament. We return every starter expect Gage Steiner next year. Hopefully everyone will be a year older, wiser, and stronger.”