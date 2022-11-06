St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Earns Sweep Against St. Thomas

St. Cloud State women’s hockey faced off against St. Thomas this past weekend in a WCHA conference matchup. SCSU went on the road for game one, looking to get their first road win in the process.

The Huskies saw a scoreless first period and had success on the penalty kill, killing St. Thomas’ two chances in the first 20 minutes. The second period was one of the Huskies’ best showings of the season, as SCSU found the back of the net four times in just under a seven-minute span. Klara Hymlarova netted two, while Jennina Nylund and Avery Myers chipped in one apiece. Luci Bianchi took away the shutout opportunity from Sanni Ahola early in the third period, the only goal for the Tommies on the weekend. The Huskies won game one 4-1.

St. Cloud State came back home for game two and got comfortable on home ice quickly, as Nylund had her second goal of the weekend and seventh of the season with just under three minutes to go in the first period. The second period showed consistency for SCSU, as Hymlarova netted her third goal of the weekend less than a minute into the second period. Emma Gentry scored the final two goals for the Huskies, her fifth and sixth goals of the season. This was Gentry’s first multi-goal game of the season and the fifth two-goal game of her career. Jojo Chobak continued to look good in goal for the Huskies, shutting out the Tommies and recording 20 saves. The Huskies earned the sweep with the 4-0 victory Saturday night.

Next up for the Huskies, they take on Bemidji State on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 on the road for another WCHA matchup.