Saint Cloud State Homecoming Fan Fest

Article Written by Kyle Ginsbach

Following the Huskies victory over Minnesota State in men’s hockey on Friday night, fans gathered for the annual homecoming fan fest on Saturday, Oct. 22. Fans of all ages were able to participate in numerous activities, including axe throwing, an inflatable obstacle course, corn hole, food trucks, music, and more. All of these activities took place before the second game against the Minnesota State Mavericks, whose meetings with the St. Cloud State Huskies have grown into a rivalry in recent years.

“We feel we’re the best college hockey team in the state of Minnesota, and we’re all here to celebrate that,” said a vocal Huskies fan taking part in the fan fest activities . Judging by the number of people in the parking lot of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, multiple fans share the same sentiment.

Even Alexander Fern, one of the radio voices for Husky hockey, had something to add: “I think it’s important for the Huskies to have events like this; it’s important to draw fans to the big games like this. The team really feeds off the energy.”

Near the end of the event, a large crowd had gathered in the parking lot. Excitement was rampant, and even a “Let’s go, Huskies” chant could be heard at one point. Live music from the HoneyBadgers only added to the volume. By the time the fan fest had concluded, a crowd of over 4,000 people funneled into the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to watch the Huskies defeat the Mavericks for the second consecutive night.

With the homecoming weekend coming to a close following the fan fest and the subsequent hockey game, the St. Cloud State fanbase has once again proven that they are capable of giving that extra bit of support for the big games.