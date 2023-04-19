St. Cloud State’s BMB Club Gives Back to Community, Prepares Students for Post-Grad

Article Written by Nikhil Gulati. Photo Provided by St. Cloud State Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Club.

“The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Club at St. Cloud State University creates a sense of community amongst biochemistry and molecular biology students and helps align similar interests of members,” said Samantha Eliszewski, Treasurer of the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Club.

St. Cloud State created the BMB Club in spring 2020 to engage students in all aspects of biochemistry and molecular biology and prepare them for post-graduation.

“The BMB Club is affiliated with the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology organization; every member of the club will then be a member of the ASBMB,” said Eliszewski. “The ASBMB membership allows access to scholarly journals, which could help broaden a student’s idea of topics that could turn into a career.”

The ASBMB also offers scholarships to further the education of aspiring scientists. The BMB club invites alumni to speak at club events, which offers internships opportunities for students at companies the alumni are a part of.

The BMB Club meets once every two weeks for an hour to an hour-and-a-half.

During meetings, future BMB Club events are discussed, board games are played and movies are watched. The BMB meetings are focused to direct future events and to enjoy common interests among members.

“My favorite thing about the club is the sense of community among students. It allows an environment to discuss biochemistry and molecular biology topics, and an area that provides members a quiet workspace for studying or an open space for entertainment during game or movie nights,” said Eliszewski.

The club also works within the St. Cloud community, hoping to involve community members in science.

“The BMB club has hosted events with local high schools involving experiments, such as the Glow in the Dark Agar Art Event,” said Eliszewski. “In this event, we hosted two high schools in April 2021. Fifteen students joined and they were all super curious. The BMB club met with them over Zoom and demonstrated several experiments such as egg denaturation with kitchen supplies, pH indicator from a cabbage, clock reaction, elephant toothpaste reaction, and others.”

The club plans to couple with the Chemistry Club of St. Cloud State to bridge common interests and host more science-based events.

The BMB Club is open for all St. Cloud State students, and students can easily join by submitting their contact information to Eliszewski at samantha.eliszewski@go.stcloudstate.edu or by visiting the third-floor bulletin board in Wick Science Building for the BMB Club sign-up sheet.