Story and Photos by Lamia Neha.

St. Cloud State University welcomed approximately 700 students, faculty, staff, alumni, local business leaders, and community members to downtown St. Cloud on November 2 for Forward Together: An Inaugural Stewardship Gathering, an event focused on strengthening community relationships and discussing the university’s future.

Hosted by the university’s President’s Cabinet and Community Advisory Board, the event created an opportunity for attendees to learn about St. Cloud State’s progress, challenges, and strategic plans while encouraging greater collaboration between the university and the surrounding community.

The evening was divided into two parts, beginning with a reception at The Regency in downtown St. Cloud from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Guests enjoyed refreshments, conversations, and opportunities to connect with university representatives, community partners, and local professionals.

Following the reception, attendees gathered at the historic Paramount Center for the Arts for the main program, which ran from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

During the presentation, St. Cloud State University President, Dr. Gregory Tomso, addressed the audience about the current state of the university and his vision for moving forward.

Tomso discussed the importance of strengthening student success, improving enrollment, supporting employees, maintaining financial accountability, and building stronger relationships with the local community.

A major focus of the evening was the university’s responsibility to serve not only its students but also the broader St. Cloud region. The presentation highlighted how partnerships with local organizations, educational institutions, and businesses can create opportunities for students while supporting regional workforce needs.

Among the initiatives discussed were efforts to improve transfer pathways with St. Cloud Technical and Community College, expand educational connections with St. Cloud Area School District 742, and strengthen collaboration with CentraCare.

The event also acknowledged challenges facing the university, including enrollment and financial pressures. Rather than focusing only on those challenges, university leaders emphasized the importance of working together to develop long-term solutions.

Another important message throughout the evening was the role community members can play in supporting the university’s future. Attendees were encouraged to become more involved through advocacy, volunteering, and investment in St. Cloud State.

For students, the gathering offered an opportunity to see how university decisions and community partnerships are connected to their educational experiences and future career opportunities.

For alumni, faculty, and local business representatives, it provided a chance to reconnect with the institution and understand how they can contribute to its continued development.

By hosting the event in downtown St. Cloud, the university also highlighted its connection to the city and the importance of building relationships beyond campus.

Forward Together concluded with a message of shared responsibility, emphasizing that the university’s future success depends on the continued involvement of students, employees, alumni, and community partners.

The gathering marked an effort to strengthen trust, encourage open communication, and move toward a future in which St. Cloud State University and the surrounding community continue to grow together.