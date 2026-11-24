Story and Photos by Lamia Neha.

St. Cloud State University students stepped outside the classroom and into the heart of downtown St. Cloud for a community exploration event called Huskies Exploring Downtown. The experience gave students an opportunity to discover local businesses, meet business owners, and learn more about the community surrounding their university.

The event brought students to eight local businesses, where they were welcomed with special experiences, complimentary food and refreshments, exclusive coupons, and handcrafted keepsakes. Each stop introduced participants to something different that downtown St. Cloud has to offer.

The initiative was organized through a collaboration between St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance, with the goal of strengthening connections between students and the local community.

Jaime Buley of the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance helped co-organize the experience alongside a university representative. Angie Witte, Associate Director of Multicultural Student Services at St. Cloud State, also joined the event to support the students and community engagement initiative.

Throughout the tour, students had the opportunity to interact directly with local business owners, ask questions, and explore businesses they might not have visited before.

For many students, especially international students who are still becoming familiar with St. Cloud, the event offered more than just a tour. It was an introduction to local resources, cultural experiences, and opportunities available beyond campus.

Even for students who have lived in St. Cloud for several years, the experience highlighted how much there is to discover within the downtown area.

The event also benefited participating businesses by introducing them to students who could become future customers and supporters. Through personal conversations and welcoming activities, business owners had the opportunity to share what makes their businesses unique.

Connecting the university with downtown businesses is an important part of building a welcoming college community. While students spend much of their time attending classes, working on campus, and participating in university activities, events like Huskies Exploring Downtown encourage them to explore the city they call home.

From discovering new places to eat and shop to meeting the people behind local businesses, the experience demonstrated how community engagement can create meaningful connections.

The organizers also expressed appreciation for the eight participating businesses and their generosity in welcoming students.

The initiative is expected to continue with a second downtown exploration experience, giving more students the chance to discover additional businesses and attractions.

As the tour concluded, students left with more than coupons and souvenirs. They gained a better understanding of the local community and new reasons to return downtown.

Huskies Exploring Downtown demonstrated how partnerships between St. Cloud State University and local organizations can create opportunities for students while encouraging continued support for small businesses in the area.