Story and Photos by Lamia Neha.

An evening filled with celebration, encouragement, and community support brought together young women scholars, donors, and community members as the American Association of University Women (AAUW) St. Cloud Area Branch recognized scholarship recipients for the 2026-27 academic year.

The event, titled An Evening of Inspiration, celebrated the achievements of young women pursuing higher education at St. Cloud State University and other area colleges. It provided an opportunity for scholarship recipients to connect with supporters and learn more about the organization behind their awards.

Throughout the evening, attendees learned about AAUW’s mission, its scholarship opportunities, and the importance of supporting women in education and leadership. Members of the organization discussed how financial assistance and community encouragement can help young women continue their academic journeys and pursue their professional goals.

Founded nationally in 1881, AAUW has a long history of advocating for educational opportunities and equity for women and girls. The St. Cloud Area Branch continues that mission through local scholarships, educational programs, and community involvement.

One of the branch’s initiatives is the Scholarships for Young Women Leaders program, which recognizes students who demonstrate leadership, academic commitment, and involvement in their communities. The branch has also offered additional financial support through initiatives such as its Flash Funds program.

For many college students, scholarships provide more than financial assistance. They can help reduce the pressure of educational expenses while allowing students to focus on academics, professional development, and leadership opportunities.

The celebration also highlighted the important role donors and community supporters play in making these opportunities possible. By bringing scholarship recipients and supporters together, the event created a space for meaningful conversations and connections.

Students from different academic backgrounds had the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments while learning about the broader community committed to helping women succeed.

Beyond recognizing academic achievements, the evening served as a reminder that investing in young women’s education can create lasting opportunities for future leaders.

Through events like An Evening of Inspiration, AAUW St. Cloud continues to encourage women to pursue their ambitions, develop their leadership skills, and make a positive difference in their communities.