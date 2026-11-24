Story and photos by Lamia Neha.

Garvey Commons at St. Cloud State University turned into a place of friendly competition and exciting flavors as Huskies Dining hosted another Battle of the Chefs event, giving students the opportunity to taste different dishes and vote for their favorite.

Battle of the Chefs is a recurring dining event held each semester at Garvey Commons. The event highlights the creativity and cooking skills of the dining hall chefs while introducing students to different recipes and potential menu offerings.

This semester, three chefs participated in the competition, each preparing a special dish for students to sample. The featured dishes included vegetable chili, beef chili, and creamy chicken chili, offering students a variety of flavors to explore.

Throughout the event, students had the opportunity to try all three dishes before casting their votes for their favorite.

Instead of leaving the decision to a panel of judges, the competition allowed students to choose the winner based on their personal preferences.

After the votes were counted, Chef Norm was announced as the winner for his creamy chicken chili, earning recognition for his creation.

Beyond the competition, Battle of the Chefs provides an opportunity for the dining team to connect with students and receive feedback on different recipes. Events like this allow students to become more involved in their campus dining experience while giving the chefs an opportunity to showcase their culinary talents.

Garvey Commons is known for offering a variety of dining options, including international dishes, traditional meals, and rotating menu selections. Special events such as Battle of the Chefs add another element to the dining experience by encouraging students to try something new.

The competition also creates a fun atmosphere where students can gather with friends, discover different flavors, and participate in campus activities during their regular lunch breaks.

While the chefs competed for the winning title, the event ultimately brought students and the dining team together through their shared appreciation of food.

With Chef Norm taking home this semester’s title, Battle of the Chefs once again demonstrated how a simple dining experience can turn into an engaging campus event.

Students can look forward to future competitions and opportunities to discover new dishes at Garvey Commons.