Creativity Commons Brings Rock Painting to St. Cloud State Students

Story and Photos by Sangita Akter.

Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to take a break from their busy schedules and enjoy a creative activity at the Miller Center Library on October 20.

The library hosted a Rock Painting Workshop as part of its monthly “Crafternoons” event series. The event took place at the Creativity Commons located on the first floor of the James W. Miller Learning Resources Center. The workshop gave students an opportunity to paint and decorate small rocks using different colors and designs. Students could create their own artwork, try new ideas, and enjoy a relaxing environment.

The event followed a simple, drop-in format. Students could stop by, choose a rock and begin painting. A short demonstration helped participants get started. During the workshop, several painted rocks were displayed on the table. Some featured colorful patterns, while others had flowers, mushrooms, and creative designs.

The activity was not about having professional art skills. It was about trying something different, expressing creativity, and enjoying the process. For college students, finding time to relax can be difficult. Between classes, assignments and other responsibilities, small activities like rock painting can offer a welcome break.

The Creativity Commons provides a space where students can explore creative interests outside the classroom. Events like Crafternoons also give students a chance to meet others and take part in campus activities. The Rock Painting Workshop was one of several activities planned for the fall semester. The Crafternoons series also includes other hands-on projects such as a Nature Bookmarks activity scheduled for November 17. Through these events, the Miller Center Library continues to offer students more than a place to study. It also provides opportunities to relax and be creative.