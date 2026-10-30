Huskies Cinema Brings Scooby-Doo to Atwood Theatre

Story and Photos by Kamolgandha Dutta.

St. Cloud State University students had a chance to enjoy a movie night on Friday, October 23, as Huskies Cinema featured Scooby-Doo at Atwood Theatre. The event was organized by the Huskies Events and Activities Team, giving students an opportunity to relax and enjoy a movie on campus.

The evening started with a preshow and trailers at 6:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Students were provided with free popcorn, candy, and beverages, making the experience feel more like a regular movie theater.

The event was well organized, with a comfortable setting for students to sit back and enjoy the film. Admission was free for SCSU students with a valid student ID.

Showing a familiar movie like Scooby-Doo also gave students a chance to revisit a childhood favorite while spending their Friday evening on campus.

Huskies Cinema continues to offer students an affordable way to enjoy movies without having to leave the university. With free admission and snacks, the event provides a simple way for students to take a break from their studies and enjoy some entertainment.

The movie series takes place at Atwood Theatre on selected Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the semester, featuring different films for the campus community.