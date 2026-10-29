Kirtan Fest Celebrates Music, Spirituality, and Cultural Connection at St. Cloud State University

Story and photos by Kamolgandha Dutta.

St. Cloud State University hosted Kirtan Fest on Monday, October 26, bringing students and community members together for an evening of devotional music, spiritual reflection and cultural exchange. Held in Glacier South A236 at the Atwood Memorial Center from 4 to 8 p.m., the event offered attendees an opportunity to experience a traditional form of musical worship while connecting with people from diverse backgrounds.

Organized in collaboration with ISKCON Minnesota and campus organizations, including Multicultural Student Services, the event was designed to promote cultural understanding and community engagement. The program featured live Kirtan performances, a question-and-answer session and Prasadam, a traditional spiritual food offering.

Kirtan, a devotional practice rooted in Hindu traditions, involves the collective singing or chanting of sacred names and spiritual verses, often accompanied by traditional musical instruments. During the event, performers played harmonium and Khol led devotional chanting, creating an atmosphere that encouraged both active participation and quiet reflection.

The musical performances were a central part of the gathering, with attendees observing and engaging in the rhythmic chanting. The welcoming environment allowed students to experience a cultural and spiritual tradition that may have been unfamiliar to them, while providing others with an opportunity to reconnect with their own practices and beliefs.

The event also featured His Holiness Romapada Swami as a special guest. The program included a question-and-answer session intended to encourage discussions about spirituality, personal values, and the role of faith in everyday life.

In addition to the musical and educational elements, the event incorporated Prasadam, food traditionally prepared and offered as part of Hindu devotional practice. Sharing food added a communal dimension to the gathering and introduced attendees to another important aspect of the tradition.

Kirtan Fest reflected the role that cultural and student-centered programming plays in enriching campus life at St. Cloud State University. By creating opportunities for students to engage with unfamiliar traditions in an inclusive setting, events such as this contribute to a broader understanding of the diverse communities represented on campus.

The evening highlighted how music and shared cultural experiences can bring people together beyond differences in language, background and belief. Through its combination of devotional music, spiritual discussion, and community participation, Kirtan Fest offered students an opportunity to explore a different cultural tradition while strengthening connections within the university community.