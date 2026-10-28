Paws for a Break: Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort to St. Cloud State Students

Story and Photos by Sangita Akter.

Students and community members gathered at the Miller Center Library on Tuesday, October 21, as St. Cloud State University hosted a therapy dog event. The event gave visitors a chance to take a break from their daily routines, spend time with friendly dogs and enjoy a relaxing afternoon.

The event took place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Miller Center. Several therapy dogs and their handlers were present, welcoming visitors who stopped by to spend time with the animals.

Throughout the afternoon, people gathered around the dogs, petting them and talking with their handlers. Some visitors sat on the floor beside the dogs, while others relaxed in nearby chairs. The library’s seating area became a friendly gathering space filled with conversations and smiles.

The event was organized by the St. Cloud State University Library to encourage relaxation and support student well-being. Spending time with animals can help lower blood pressure and reduce feelings of anxiety.

For students balancing classes, assignments and other responsibilities the event offered an opportunity to step away from their busy schedules. Instead of focusing on schoolwork, visitors could spend a few moments enjoying the company of the dogs.

The gathering also gave people a chance to socialize and connect with others. Students and community members interacted with the dogs and shared conversations in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The therapy dog event was free and open to the St. Cloud community. The University Library also scheduled additional visits for November 18 and December 2, giving students more opportunities to spend time with the dogs during the fall semester.

The event brought a different atmosphere to the Miller Center Library and offered visitors a simple way to relax. Whether they stopped by for a few minutes or stayed longer the therapy dogs provided a pleasant break from the usual campus routine.