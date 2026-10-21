Social Work Association Hosts Silent Auction to Support Project Homeless Connect

Story and Photos by Sangita Akter.

St. Cloud State University’s Social Work Association hosted a silent auction on Wednesday, October 7, at Atwood Memorial Center to raise funds for Project Homeless Connect. It was an event that supported individuals experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was open to students, faculty, staff, and the general public. More than 100 items were available for bidding, including handmade crafts, gift cards, camping supplies, beauty products, and artwork.

Several tables were set up throughout Atwood Memorial Center, displaying a variety of donated items. Visitors could walk through the auction area, look at the items, and place bids on those they were interested in.

The auction followed a silent bidding process, allowing participants to submit offers without a live auctioneer. Each item had a bidding sheet where participants could write their names, contact information, and bid amounts. Bidding continued throughout the event, giving visitors time to explore the available items before making their offers.

At the end of the auction, the highest bidder for each item was selected as the winner. Winners were contacted by phone or email and given 24 hours to respond. If a winner did not respond within that period, the item could be offered to the next highest bidder. Payments were accepted through cash, check, or Venmo.

I also participated in the silent auction with a friend. We both placed bids on several items, and my friend successfully won one of them. Although I did not win any items, participating in the auction gave me an opportunity to experience the bidding process firsthand and contribute to the fundraiser.

Along with raising money, the event aimed to increase awareness about homelessness and poverty in the community. The Social Work Association also provided informational displays about Project Homeless Connect, allowing visitors to learn more about the initiative and the people it supports.

All proceeds from the auction were designated for Project Homeless Connect, which works to assist individuals facing homelessness and financial hardship.

The fundraiser also showed how student organizations can contribute to their communities through volunteer efforts and fundraising activities. By hosting the event at Atwood Memorial Center, the Social Work Association provided an opportunity for students and community members to come together in support of a local cause.