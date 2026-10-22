Beyond the Classroom: Graduate Coffee Brings Students Together on Campus

Story and Photo by Sangita Akter.

On October 15, 2026, the School of Graduate Studies at St. Cloud State University hosted a Graduate Student Coffee event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Center 102. The gathering gave graduate students a chance to take a break from their busy schedules, enjoy a cup of coffee, and connect with others in a comfortable environment.

The event had a friendly and relaxed atmosphere with students and staff sitting together in a small seating area. Coffee cups were placed on the table as everyone spent time talking and enjoying each other’s company. Instead of a formal meeting, the gathering felt like a casual

conversation among people sharing their college experiences.

During the event, graduate assistants and other students talked about their classes, schoolwork, and different things happening in their daily lives. The conversations allowed everyone to share their experiences and get to know one another outside the classroom.

For graduate students, balancing classes, assignments, work, and personal responsibilities can sometimes be challenging. Events like Graduate Student Coffee provide a space where students can take a short break and connect with people who may be going through similar experiences.

The gathering also showed how simple conversations can help build a stronger campus community. Students did not need a special activity or a formal program to connect. Sitting together and listening to one another helped create a welcoming environment.

The October 15 event was a reminder that college life is not only about classes and assignments. Sometimes, taking a little time to sit down, enjoy coffee, and have a conversation can make the day better. Through gatherings like Graduate Student Coffee, students have the chance to build friendships, share experiences, and feel more connected to the St. Cloud State University community.